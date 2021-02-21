According to reports, Constable Eugene Yelnona was buried jointly with his mother who died a day before his death.

The 27-year-old officer was stationed at the National Protection Unit before his lifeless body was discovered inside a washroom a couple of weeks ago while on duty.

Family and friend could not hold back their tears as he was being laid to rest alongside his mother. As if that was not too devastating enough, the father of the deceased, Raphael Yelona, has also been involved in an accident and currently on admission at Wenchi Methodist Hospital and therefore could not witness the burial of the wife and the son, Adomonline.com reported.

Police officer buried jointly with mother, his father who had accident is in hospital bed

The Police Administration, through the Kintampo South District Police Command, observed the burial ceremony and pledged to collaborate with the family when the covid-19 restrictions are eased, according to the news portal.

The commander also assured that investigations into the murder of the officer were still underway and its outcome would be made public in due course.

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian police officer has admonished his fellow men and women of the service not to resort to taking their lives as a solution to whatever predicaments they might be facing.

Corporal Richard Bufia lamented in an interview with Pulse.com.gh that he was saddened by the death of three police officers through suspected suicide in less than three weeks this year alone, two of whom were senior officers.

Before the interview, he had taken to his Facebook page to urge his colleagues to put their hopes in God and find other means of remedying their problems than committing suicide.

“PEOPLE WITHOUT HOPE ARE THOSE WITHOUT GOD.

“'For you are my hope, O Lord GOD: you are my trust from my youth — Ps 71:5 (UKJV).”

“'Throw the whole of your anxiety upon Him, because He Himself cares for you — 1Pet 5:7 (WMNT).”

“No matter how worse the situation might be, never decide to end it all by taking your life. Deciding Suicide is not the solution but the voice of the devil to accomplish his mission in your life. He was a murderer from the beginning. His mission is to steal, kill and destroy. GIVE NO PLACE TO THE DEVIL. With God, All Things are Possible,” Corporal Richard Bufia wrote on Facebook.