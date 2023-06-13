ADVERTISEMENT
Police neutralise suspected kidnapper, arrest one in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edafe said that the four-man kidnap gang operating with a Lexus SUV with Registration Number: KSF 315 HF, abducted the victim at a petrol station in Abraka.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Monday in Warri.

He said one person rescued from the kidnappers on Sunday has been reunited with his family.

Edafe said that the four-man kidnap gang operating with a Lexus SUV with Registration Number: KSF 315 HF, abducted the victim at a petrol station in Abraka.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in Abraka, SP Fabian Ayameh was alerted of the kidnap incident while on routine patrol.

“The team swiftly mobilised and went on the trail of the kidnappers.

“The suspects on noticing that the policemen were closing in on them, fired gunshots while trying to escape and the police responded.

“Due to the superior firepower of the police, their operational vehicle was successfully demobilised, the hoodlums abandon the victim and jumped out of the vehicle.

“They ran to different directions while firing gunshots in a bid to escape.

“The policemen engaged them in a gun duel and successfully neutralised one of them and arrest another with serious gunshot injuries while two others escaped,” he said.

Edafe said that one AK-47 rifle with Breech Number: 06571 without magazine was recovered, adding that manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

