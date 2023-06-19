ADVERTISEMENT
Police neutralise 5 suspected terrorists, recover 143 animals in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the team, in an intelligence-led operation, raided and cleared bandits camps in the two affected local governments.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

Aliyu added that the operation was conducted in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes.

“The operation was led by the Command’s Officer in Charge of Anti-kidnapping Unit and that of Special Investigations Bureau (SIB).

“The team succeeded in dislodging several notorious bandits’ camps at Marake, Garin Yara and Garin Labo villages, all in Batsari local government.

“The team also dislodged another camp of one Audu Lankai, a notorious bandits’ leader terrorizing Jibia and its environs,” he said.

According to him, during the operation, one Abubakar Idris, 18, a suspected notorious bandit, was arrested, while five others were neutralised.

He further revealed that 38 cows, 40 sheep and 65 goats were recovered at the terrorists camps.

Aliyu said that the police are still scanning the scene for possible arrests of other members of the camp or recover more of their corpses.

He said the police commissioner is calling on residents of the state to continue to assist security agencies with vital information in a bid to curb criminal activities in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

