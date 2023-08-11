ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police neutralise 3 gunmen, others escape with bullet wounds in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Public Relations Officer noted that items recovered were four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol, each with 67 live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, suspected fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and others.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday, August 11, 2023 in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by a combined team of police special forces and police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of Enugu State Command, in the morning hours of Aug. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that items recovered from the hoodlums included, four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol, each with 67 live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, suspected fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and others.

The combined team in the morning hours of Aug. 10 raided a suspected IPOB/ESN camp, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and the team engaged in a gun duel with the criminals.

“However, three of the hoodlums were neutralised in the ensuing gunfight, while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the criminals were responsible for the shooting and killing of two Neighbourhood Watch Group security personnel on July 21 at about 1a.m., at Umuagama in Enugu-Ezike community.

“The hoodlums also made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the council area recently,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesman noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, had reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Police to weed out unrepentant criminals in the state.

He said that the commissioner had also lauded the police operatives for successfully executing the operation, while tasking them and others to remain firm, resilient and maintain the tempo.

The CP further solicits the continued support of citizens, while urging residents of Igbo-Eze North council area and owners of medical facilities in particular, to promptly report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station.

“Residents should call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peace agency seeks to end rising insecurity in Plateau

Peace agency seeks to end rising insecurity in Plateau

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Gov. Sule tasks engineers on reversing Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Gov. Sule tasks engineers on reversing Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) promised the culprits will be fished out [Businessday NG]

Cultists kill Anambra man, dump his corpse in abandoned tricycle

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare

The suspect was arrested after her niece was found roaming the streets (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos woman uses 10-year-old niece as drug trafficker to fool Police