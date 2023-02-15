ADVERTISEMENT
Police neutralise 2 terrorists, rescue kidnapped victim in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police operatives in Katsina State have neutralized two terrorists and rescued a kidnapped victim while repelling attack on two communities.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said, “On Feb. 12, 2023, at about 04:45 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 riffles, attacked Kitibawa village, Dutsinma Local Government Area and kidnapped one Alhaji Ado Rumawa.

“Consequently, Area Commander, Dutsinma, led police patrol team to the area and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded in repelling the terrorists and one of them was neutralised.”

Isah said the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt, while many of the terrorists fled with gunshot wounds.

He said that the police were presently combing the area for the injured hoodlums and those likely to have died.

The command spokesman also said another terrorist was neutralised along Danja-Bakori road.

“On the same date at about 01:35 hours, a distress call was received that some terrorists numbering about 20, armed with dangerous weapons, blocked Danja-Bakori road, along Unguwan Balarabe junction.

“They were robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their belongings.

“The DPO Danja Division led a police patrol team to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.”

According to him, the team successfully repelled the terrorists and forced them to flee with various degrees of injuries, while one of the hoodlums was neutralised.

Isah said that a cutlass, three mobile phones and a stick were recovered at the scene.

News Agency Of Nigeria

