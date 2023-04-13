The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police nab suspected robber, recover 2 pistols in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect identified as Joseph Vincent was nabbed on Sunday by operatives of Dragon 18 and 29 units of the command.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

He said that the policemen made the arrest during a stop-and-search operation on Jeremi-Iwhrekan Road in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman explained that the policemen on April 9, intercepted a tricycle conveying three females and one male passengers.

“While search was being carried out, the male passenger who was later identified as Vincent, aged 24, jumped down from the tricycle.

“The suspect immediately ran into a nearby bush in an attempt to escape. He was chased by the operatives and apprehended,” he said.

Edafe said two locally fabricated Berretta pistols were recovered from the suspect, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He assured that the command remained committed to it’s core mandate of protecting lives and properties in the state.

Edafe advised members of the public to cooperate with the police during stop-and-search operation, as it was in the collective interest of all.

