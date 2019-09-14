The State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, revealed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday, September 14, 2019.

Adamu said that the deceased motorcyclist hailed from Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

”Immediately the command got the report of the incident, we swung into action which led to the arrest of Tunde Taiyo at his uncompleted building,” he said.

He said residents of Maitumbi informed the police that they noticed blood around an uncompleted building.

”Police discovered a headless body buried in a shallow grave inside the uncompleted building belonging to the suspect .

” The body of the commercial motorcyclist was buried without head in a shallow grave at the suspect’s uncompleted building,”he said.

The commissioner said the suspect, who is married with one wife and four children, was arrested by the police at the uncompleted building, while clearing grass.

He said Taiyo would be charged to court after investigations were completed.