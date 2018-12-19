The Zone 2 command of the force, through its Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, made the arrest following a distress call it received from one Mr Onyekwere.

Onyekwere complained that a group of people he suspected to be fraudsters have been collecting money from his wife.

Onyekwere's wife explained further that the suspects lured her while she boarded their vehicle. She added that they told her they would introduce her to phone business and subsequently she parted with the sum of N1.5 million equivalent in US Dollars.

Following a directive from the AIG Lawal Shehu to carry out a full investigation on the case, the command arrested four suspects, Babatunde Adeyemi, Lawal Amoke, Oluwabunmi Okeomo, and Ogaode Monda, in connection with the case.

Items recovered from the suspects include fake $91,900, a Honda Accord vehicle with registration number MN 783 AAA and some fetish items.

The police made the arrest in connivance with the husband of the victim who played along with the suspects before their arrest.

All four suspect, who are natives of Ogun State, will be charged to court.