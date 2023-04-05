The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police nab armed robbery suspect, recover 3 guns in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okoye said the command’s tactical team arrested the suspect during an operation following “credible intelligence” by members of the public.

Police
Police

Recommended articles

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye confirmed the arrest of the suspect, 32, in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okoye said the command’s tactical team arrested the suspect during an operation following “credible intelligence” by members of the public.

He said that the operation followed a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, to personnel of the command to mop up illicit fire arms and reduce insecurity in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crimes he has committed with his gang members at large, revealing their identity and criminal hideout situated at the littorial land of Nworie River Bank, Owerri.

“Based on his confessions, the inquisitive and determined operatives embarked on a thorough search of the hideout and recovered three locally made pistol and one live cartridge used in perpetrating their nefarious activities in the state,” he said.

Okoye said that the command was working assiduously to arrest other members of the suspect’s fleeing gang.

He said that the suspect would be prosecuted upon completion of investigation.

The police spokesman reiterated Barde’s appeal to well-meaning residents of the state to join hands with the security agencies in the crusade against crime and criminality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoye urged members of the public to provide information that could lead to arrest of criminals to the nearest Police Station or via the command’s emergency lines 08034773600; 08098880197 or 08145235444.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1xbet app Nigeria 2023: Download for iOS & Android

1xbet app Nigeria 2023: Download for iOS & Android

1xbet promo code 2023: BETMAX | Get 100% welcome bonus

1xbet promo code 2023: BETMAX | Get 100% welcome bonus

Kaduna Govt reinstates 1,288 sacked primary school teachers

Kaduna Govt reinstates 1,288 sacked primary school teachers

Bet9ja promotion code: BETMAX | 100% welcome bonus

Bet9ja promotion code: BETMAX | 100% welcome bonus

Bet365 bonus code: 365AFR - Up to $30 in bet credits

Bet365 bonus code: 365AFR - Up to $30 in bet credits

BetKing referral code: BETMAX - 50% money back offer

BetKing referral code: BETMAX - 50% money back offer

BREAKING: Court issues restraining order against Labour Party national officers

BREAKING: Court issues restraining order against Labour Party national officers

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter

Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano expressway to be completed in April – Fashola

Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano expressway to be completed in April – Fashola

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

25 teenage pregnancies recorded every month in Kpone-Katamanso

15 students of St. Mary’s Girls SHS are currently pregnant, headmistress cry

7 Ghanaian men severely injured after bloody machete fight at wake-keeping over woman

7 Ghanaian men injured after serious machete fight over woman at wake-keep

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja