Police nab armed robbery suspect, recover 3 guns in Imo

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye confirmed the arrest of the suspect, 32, in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okoye said the command’s tactical team arrested the suspect during an operation following “credible intelligence” by members of the public.

He said that the operation followed a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, to personnel of the command to mop up illicit fire arms and reduce insecurity in the state.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crimes he has committed with his gang members at large, revealing their identity and criminal hideout situated at the littorial land of Nworie River Bank, Owerri.

“Based on his confessions, the inquisitive and determined operatives embarked on a thorough search of the hideout and recovered three locally made pistol and one live cartridge used in perpetrating their nefarious activities in the state,” he said.

Okoye said that the command was working assiduously to arrest other members of the suspect’s fleeing gang.

He said that the suspect would be prosecuted upon completion of investigation.

The police spokesman reiterated Barde’s appeal to well-meaning residents of the state to join hands with the security agencies in the crusade against crime and criminality.

