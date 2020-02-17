The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Usman said on Sunday at about 12: 30 hours, Faruk received information that a group of worshipers in their hundreds had converged at a stream behind Talba Housing Estate along Bida road supplicating before an indented rock outcrops which they believed had footprints of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

“The people in their hundreds were drinking and bathing in the polluted stream for medicinal and spiritual fulfillment.

” Consequent upon which the Director-General, Bureau for Religious Affairs, and four of his staff went to the stream to verify and admonished the crowd against heresy.

”The motley crowds in their hundreds resorted to violence and started stoning the director-general and his men and set his official car ablaze,” he said.

He said the director-general and two of his staff sustained various degrees of injury during the incident.

The commissioner said that a reinforcement of Police patrol teams was mobilised to the scene and it rescued the director-general and his staff, and later took them to Kiro Hospital, Minna, for treatment.

” We have arrested six suspects in connection with the lawless act and the location has been sealed by the police, ” he said.