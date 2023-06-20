ADVERTISEMENT
Police nab 5 notorious robbery suspects, recover arms in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, in the course of investigation, the suspects volunteered statements confessing that they have masterminded various armed robbery incidents within Owerri West Local Government Area.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

Okoye said the suspects were arrested by the command’s Tactical Team at about 4.30p.m. on June 16.

The spokesman listed names of the suspects as David Christopher, 19; Sheriff Abraham, 19; Emmanuel Akala, 27; Sanusi Umar, 20 and Mohammed Ashiru, 20.



“They took the operatives to their criminal Hideout at Ama Hausa in Avu, Owerri West Local Government Area, where two locally-made pistols, rounds of live cartridges, numerous handsets and other incriminating items were recovered after a thorough search.

“Efforts are in top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate at large,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the suspects will be arraigned upon completion of a discreet investigation,” Okoye added.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, has given the assurance that the command was committed to flushing out all criminal-minded elements from the state.

Okoye urged residents of the state to join hands with the Police and other security agencies in the onslaught against all forms of criminality.

He further advised members of the public to reach out to the command on 08034773600 or 08098880197 in case of emergencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

