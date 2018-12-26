The Police in Nasarawa State have arrested three suspects for alleged murder of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Samaila Usman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

NAN reports that the corps member, Samuel Makene, was allegedly murdered at the residence of Emmanuel Ombugadu, Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a political gathering.

According to him, the police have arrested three suspects from Angwan Baba Arago of Akwanga Local Government Area for the murder of Samuel Makene.

“The suspects were already apprehended and transferred to the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation” the police spokesperson said.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation was concluded.

The PPRO assured families of the deceased that the police would ensure that the suspects and other criminals in the state were made to face the law.

NAN reports that the deceased who was murdered on Dec. 20, was buried on December 23.