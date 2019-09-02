The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 2, 2019 in Minna.

Abubakar said that on Aug. 31, a team of police from GRA division arrested the suspects through intelligence report from the public.

He claimed that the suspects confessed to have chartered a Golf car with registration number JJJ 247 AX from Bauchi to Kano under the pretense of being military personnel from Shadawanka Barrack.

While along Birnin Kudu-Huguma road in Jigawa state, the suspects ordered the driver to stop in order to ease themselves, according to NAN report.

“On disembarking from the vehicle the suspects strangled the driver to death and zoomed off with the vehicle,” he said.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the police after several attempts to sell the vehicle in the metropolis.

The police spokesman said that the case was still being investigated and would be handed over to Bauchi Police command for prosecutions.