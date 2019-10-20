This was made known in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, in Lagos on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Bala claimed that one Pastor Moses Nwoke of the earlier mentioned ministry had reported at Ejigbo Police Station about the stolen tithes and offering from the church alter by some unknown persons.

“After a thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by Ejigbo police station, the suspect, Ehud was arrested.

“He confessed stealing the sum of N670,000 from the church boxes and also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.

“Efforts are on to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said.