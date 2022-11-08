Police locks up soldier in cell for st*bbing man to d*ath in Abia

Sabo, who was attached to a Chinese construction company, was said to have stabbed Uchenna in the chest in Umuahia area of Abia State.

Trouble began between the suspect and the deceased on Saturday, November 5, 2022, when the soldier couldn’t pay for goods he previously bought from the deceased before buying a new one.

“The soldier slapped the man, who then grabbed the soldier by the uniform,” an eyewitness said, adding that the soldier stabbed Uchenna with his bayonet.

Confirming the incident, Abia Police Spokesperson, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said an investigation was ongoing on the matter.

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, on Monday, November 7, 2022, invaded Kwangami village in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to an indigene of the district, Dahiru Amadu, the assailants, who came heavily armed, kidnapped their village head, Muhammad Galadima, alongside six other people.

Amadu claimed that Galadima and the six others were picked in their various houses, and taken to the bandits’ camp.

“We are currently living in fear because the bandits are always around us abducting our people and asking for ransom.

“Just recently, they abducted 10 of our people on their farmlands who are still in captivity because we cannot pay the ransom,” he added.