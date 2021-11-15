RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Redeemed pastor in Cross River

Police in Cross River said on Sunday that they have launched a manhunt for kidnappers of a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Sunday Adediran.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Adediran was kidnapped on Nov. 13 at Ikot Ene Obong area in Calabar.

The kidnappers gained entry into his apartment through the roof of the building and whisked the pastor away.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar that the police were working with other security agencies to secure the release of the abducted pastor.

“We are on the matter; we have dispatched a team of police intelligence officers who are working with other security agencies to help us secure his release.

“By the grace of God, we hope to secure his unconditional release soonest,’’ Ugbo said.

