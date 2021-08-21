Police launch manhunt as bandits kidnap over 70 people in Zamfara

The gunmen were said to have arrived in the town at about 2.30am and shot indiscriminately.

Even though residents of the town reportedly refused to come out of their homes despite the gunshots, the bandits succeeded in kidnapping over 70 persons.

A source told Punch that “When they came, they carried out the attacks in three strategic locations. First, at Sabon Gari, then they moved to Makarantar Boko and later the central part of Rini town.”

The source said despite repeated calls by the members of the community, security operatives did not come to the rescue of the people.

The source added that a truck conveying soldiers later arrived and left after some hours.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad said 60 not 70 persons were abducted.