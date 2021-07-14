RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bayelsa police launch investigation into killing of undergraduate by jealous lover

The police in Bayelsa on Wednesday launched a ”discreet” investigation into the alleged killing of an undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU), murdered by her soldier boyfriend.

SP Asinmin Butswait, Police Public Relations’ Officer in Bayelsa in a statement said that Mr Mike Okoli, the Commissioner of Police, gave the order in Yenagoa.

The police have recovered the decomposing corpse of the 23-year-old victim, Jennifer Ugadu, a second year student in the faculty of Education.

”The corpse was discovered on July 13. Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased was shot in her apartment by her boyfriend, James Matol, who is allegedly a member of the Nigerian Army.

“Investigations also reveal that the deceased was last seen with the boyfriend on July 11,” the police said.

