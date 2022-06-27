RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Edo

Police in Edo have killed a suspected kidnapper at the Jattu area of Etsako local government area of the state.

Nigerian police

Kidnappers abducted a Catholic priest of St Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo on Sunday.

“The abductors killed the priest as well as a hunter,’’ Police spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, stated on Monday in Benin.

She stated that a combined team of Police operatives and those of a vigilance group had earlier attempted to rescue the priest who was taken into the forest.

“The Police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them, while other gang members escaped with various gunshot injuries,’’ she added.

Iwegbu assured that the fleeing abductors would be arrested and made to face the law.

