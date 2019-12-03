The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ene Okon, who made this known to newsmen in Umuahia, said that he was shot dead after a gun battle with his men following a tip off.

He said that Nwokocha, who was recently released from prison, had been on the watch list of the command following his alleged numerous criminal activities.

He said, “It would be recalled that on Nov. 6 and 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang invaded a hotel and robbed staff and guests.

“During the operation, one policeman on duty was shot dead and his rifle carted away.

“Also on November 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang robbed attendants and customers of a filling station on Bank Road, Umuahia.

“On different occasions, he led a gang that snatched vehicles from their owners within and outside of the capital city at gunpoint.

“He also robbed other locations and planned to attack the Correctional Service Centre (Prison) in Umuahia to liberate his mother and other inmates.”

Okon warned criminals to desist from their nefarious activities or relocate as the command would not spare them.