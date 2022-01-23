Police kill another suspected IPOB/ESN member in gun duel in Imo

On Saturday, January 22, 202, the command spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam said police operatives stormed the hoodlums' camp following diligent surveillance of their hideouts.

Abattam in a statement said the hoodlums on sighting police operatives opened fire on them, adding that the officers swiftly returned the fire.

According to him, the police in the process neutralised one of them while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The statement reads in part: “Following a credible information that, some members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, its militia wing has made a forest at Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State, their operational base where they go out to perpetrate heinous crimes which includes terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and killing of innocent citizens .

“Based on this information, the ever combat ready Imo Command’s tactical teams, having carried diligent surveillance of the criminal hideouts, on 18/1/2022 at about 1300 hours, stormed the deadly terror camp. The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives open fire on them. The gallant and battle ready Police operatives swiftly returned the fire. In the fierce gun battle, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others scampered into the adjoining bushes fatally injured with gunshot injuries.”

The police boss said some of the items recovered from the hoodlums’ camp include, one AK47 rifle with 40 rounds of live ammunition, 10 locally fabricated explosives devices, One Police hand grenade, Two Toyota Highlander (SUV) Jeeps without registration numbers, One Lexus 350 SUV without registration number, and one Lexus 330 SUV without registration number.