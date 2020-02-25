No less than five bandits have been killed during a gun duel with policemen at Mararaba Kankara in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina.

The bandits who were said to have been terrorising Malumfashi, Faskari, Dandume, Bakori, Kankara and Sabuwa local government areas of the state, including neighbouring Kano and Zamfara, were killed on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Katsina Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who disclosed the killing of the bandits, said nemesis caught up with them when they were accosted along Mararaba Kankara Road, on their way to kidnap and rob at a location in Gwarzo Local government are of Kano.

According to Buba, the bandits were engaged in a gun duel by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“On the spur of the moment, the team responded and repelled the attack leading to the killing of all the five suspects whose bodies were displayed," he was quoted as saying.

The police commissioner said three AK47 rifles, four magazines loaded with 94 pieces of 7.62mm ammunition, have been recovered from the suspects.

Buba added that the bandits confessed to have in their possession additional weapons, including two hidden AK47 rifles.