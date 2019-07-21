Police operatives in Edo State have reportedly killed four teenage armed robbers, who allegedly stole Toyota Venza at gun point.

According to The Nation, the robbers were killed after engaging the police in a shootout.

It was gathered that the four teenagers snatched the Venza car from its owner along Etete road GRA, but the owner was said to have quickly informed the police the robbers were tracked to Country Home Hotel Road.

During the shootout, police killed two of the teenage armed robbers, the other two sustained injuries and later died.

Before he died, one of the robbers who was said to be 18-year-old confessed that they were taking the car to Lagos for sale.

While confirming the incident, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar said the police are on top of their game, adding that kidnappers along the Benin-Lagos highway would soon be arrested.