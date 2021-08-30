Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers in Ogun

Oyeyemi said that the suspects met their waterloo after the police received information at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, that some armed hoodlums were hiding in a bush at the back of ICT polytechnic, Itori.

He said that the anti-robbery team of the division was swiftly dispatched to fish out the hoodlums from the forest, known to be a hideout for criminals.

“On sighting the policemen, the gang opened fire on them and the policemen engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 40 minutes.

“At the end of the encounter, two members of the syndicate were gunned down while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said that one locally fabricated shotgun, two live cartridges, two battle axes and empty shells of AK 47 rifle ammunition were recovered from them.

Other items recovered were three android phones, two small phones, eight pairs of slippers and two school bags.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who commended his men for the feat, warned criminals in the state to stop testing the will power of the command.

The commissioner also directed a massive manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang.