The command’s spokesman , DSP William Aya, who made the confirmation in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday said the suspects were killed in Idah.

Aya said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Idah, CSP Ibrahim Jauro, had on June 2 received distress calls that a gang of armed robbers/kidnappers was blocking the Bishop Road junction, a major spot in Idah town.

He said that members of the gang also believed to be cultists were engaged by a team of policemen promptly dispatched to the scene by the DPO.

He said in the course of the gun duel, the suspects succumbed to the superior fire power of the police by fleeing the spot with bullet wounds.

According to the statement, the policemen complemented by naval and civil defence personnel pursued the robbers and in the process, two bodies were recovered .

Aya said those killed included one Onucha Opia, a notorious kidnapper in Idah and its environs and one Danlami Shuaib.

“The duo of Onucha and Shuaibu were found dead along Ona road and Old Union Bank junction in Idah,respectively.

”Meanwhile , their corpses have been taken to General Hospital morgue while efforts are on top gear to arrest Aminu Opia and other members of the gang,” he said.

He said that one locally made gun with four expended cartridges were recovered from the scene.