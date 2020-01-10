Two suspected kidnappers have been shot dead in Danmusa local government area of Katsina state.

According to the state police command, the suspects were shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with policemen.

Gambo Isah, Katsina Police Command spokesman, in a statement made available to the public, said during the gun battle, a 14-year-old girl, Lantana Haruna, was rescued.

Isah added that the operation which led to the rescue of the teenage girl, was conducted by personnel of Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with “repentant bandits” in the area.

The police spokesperson explained that the girl was kidnapped 18 days ago at Tashar Mai Alewa in Danmusa area of the state, but was rescued after a fierce gun duel with her captors in their hideout at Jigawar-Sawai forest.