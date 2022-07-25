RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police kill 2 bandits, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycle in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have killed two suspected bandits and recovered an AK-47 rifle and motorcycle on Saturday in Kaduna state .

The Command’s Spokesperson , DSP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the sustained onslaught on banditry yielded positive result with two bandits neutralised, AK-47 rifle and a motorcycle recovered.

According to him, a report was received through the DPO Kidandan on Saturday at about 08:00 hrs that some armed bandits had kidnapped an unspecified number of farmers working on their farms at Timburku village, Galadimawa ward of Giwa Local Government Area.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, immediately directed the mobilisation of the nearby detachment of Police Operation Restore Peace hitherto codenamed as Operation Puff Adder II to the area.

“In the hot engagement that ensued with the armed hoodlums, the professional team of Police men prevailed with their superior fire power.”

He said this led to the neutralisation of two of the bandits, recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, one motorcycle and a machete while the victims (farmers) were rescued unhurt.

“It is germane to reiterate that this operational breakthrough could not have been achieved without the timely report/ information by the citizens and of course swift response from the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, once again, enjoins the general public to always confide in the Police and other sister security agencies to promptly report any distress situation as he assures them of speedy and effective response,” he said.

Jalige said an investigation into the incident had since been instituted while surveillance and patrol were on high gear to forestall any further incident as normalcy was restored in the affected area.

The spokesperson enjoined the public to provide information on any person or group found nursing bullet wounds.

