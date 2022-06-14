Police kick as Bauchi mob sets ablaze man for stealing okada

The mob was said to have beaten the man to a pulp and set him ablaze thereafter for allegedly stealing okada in Chinade town in Katagum local government area of Bauchi state on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

After stealing the okada at Hardawa market in Misau local government area of the state, the suspect was trailed to Chinade town, where he was attacked and gruesomely killed.

Reacting to the incident, the Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil said the state’s CP warned residents against such act, adding that jungle Justice would not be tolerated under his watch.

“The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered a thorough investigation into the barbaric and dehumanising act of jungle justice meted on the suspect by some irate youths in Chinade.

“While reacting to the ugly incident, the CP frowned at the action of the irate youths, who, instead of taking the suspect to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, mobbed him to death for allegedly stealing a motorcycle without any recourse to the law.

“CP Umar Sanda described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing our dear country and warned Bauchi State indigenes that the Command under his stewardship will not allow some recalcitrants in the society to take the laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for an alleged crime in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner,” a statement in which the incident was confirmed, read.