RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police invite Pastor who allegedly asked followers to pay 310k to be raptured

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Ekiti say they have invited the Pastor who allegedly preached end of the world for money to followers for questioning.

Police invite Pastor who allegedly asked followers to pay 310k to be rapturede (VanguardNGR)
Police invite Pastor who allegedly asked followers to pay 310k to be rapturede (VanguardNGR)

The police said the pastor had asked members to relocate to a camp in Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the State, in order to “prepare for the end of the world”.

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed this to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to the Police spokesperson, we have invited the Pastor, Nuah Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State.

He said the invitation was “on the allegation of asking his members to part with N310,000 for them to prepare for the end of the world”.

He said the acclaimed man of God was invited to clarify the claim which had gone viral in the social media.

Abraham was alleged to have asked his church members to relocate to a camp in Omuo-Ekiti from Kaduna State saying that is where rapture will take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a source, who is also one of Abraham’s congregants, confirmed to newsmen that the pastor first relocated to Ekiti in 2021 from his former base in Kaduna State.

“He later returned to Kaduna State in April to ask each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they will be allowed to follow him to Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti in Ekiti East,’’ the faithful said.

The source who, however, pleaded for anonymity added that the pastor preached that it was where “the gate of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Malaria Day 2022: Providing therapeutic options for communities by ClearlineHMO

World Malaria Day 2022: Providing therapeutic options for communities by ClearlineHMO

95% Lagos houses constructed without soil test – Expert

95% Lagos houses constructed without soil test – Expert

Senate amends Terrorism Act, prohibits payment of ransom to kidnappers

Senate amends Terrorism Act, prohibits payment of ransom to kidnappers

Deputy Gov, 13 appointees resign from Tambuwal's government

Deputy Gov, 13 appointees resign from Tambuwal's government

INEC commences distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

INEC commences distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

Abia pensioners protest 38 months pension arrears, says govt insensitive

Abia pensioners protest 38 months pension arrears, says govt insensitive

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

2023 Presidency: Youths give Jonathan 7-days to pick APC nomination form

2023 Presidency: Youths give Jonathan 7-days to pick APC nomination form

2023: Minister of Education buys N100 million APC form amidst ASUU strike

2023: Minister of Education buys N100 million APC form amidst ASUU strike

Trending

I was a gay woman married to a pastor - Mother of 3 on why she left Uganda for Canada

Julie Mutesasira and her kids

Ghanaian cross-dresser assaulted for allegedly sleeping with men (video)

Cross-dresser

21-year-old student arrested, faces imprisonment for twerking in Russia

Tionge Ziba

I feed Indian hemp seeds to my chickens, wanted drug suspect says

I feed Indian hemp seeds to my chickens, wanted drug suspect says.