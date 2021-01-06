The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has officially commenced investigation into allegations of the maltreatment of a schoolboy in the state.

Deborah Archibong last year alleged that her son, Don-Davis Iniobong Archibong, was sexually molested by senior students after the officials of his Deeper Life High School in Uyo forced him out of the dormitory reserved for junior students.

She alleged that senior students pushed their hands and legs into Don-Davis' anus and threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

A viral video clip showing the malnourished state of the 11-year-old boy has enraged many Nigerians who have demanded justice.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered a thorough investigation, according to a statement released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

"The CP, while enjoining all parties involved to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the investigation, has assured the good people of Akwa Ibom State that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the truth and that the outcome of the investigation will be made known to the general public," Police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, said.

Authorities are believed to have made a couple of arrests and set to arraign suspects in court.

The JSS 1 student spent over a week at a hospital in December 2020 undergoing medical examination to prove the allegations.

His mother has been insistent that the school is culpable for the maltreatment of her son and accused authorities of attempting to silence her.

The school's management has suspended the principal, Solomon Ndidi, and vowed to ensure the truth of the matter prevails.