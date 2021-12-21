RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police investigate officers accused of extorting N22m Bitcoin from 2 Nigerians

The police have set up a Special Investigation Panel on the alleged extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from some Nigerians by DSP Cordelia Nwawe and others.

Frank Mba, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force. [LIB]
Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, stated on Monday in Abuja that the panel was constituted by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, to conduct transparent investigation into the allegation.

He explained that the investigation became imperative following reports in the media about the involvement of the officers in the alleged extortion.

He stated that media reports listed the supposed victims as Morakinyo Peter and Yusuf Dayo, who were allegedly extorted at gunpoint on July 14, 2021 while driving along Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

Mba said the serving officers named in the alleged extortion were attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos.

Consequently, the police personnel allegedly indicted in the reports have been ordered to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday for questioning.

“The Special Investigation Panel is headed by Mr Olaolu Adegbite, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Force Intelligence Bureau.

“As an experienced and detailed investigator, Adegbite is expected to bring his vast knowledge in investigating corruption-related cases to bear in resolving this case,’’ Mba stated.

He enjoined members of the public with similar experiences of high handedness or extortion by the officers, her team or by any other officer at the FCID Alagbon, to come forward.

The FPRO stressed that the idea was to enable the panel to have detailed information that would help it to achieve a holistic investigation.

According to him, it is vital to state that the alleged actions of the police officers in question do not represent the standards and practices of the Nigeria Police Force.

Mba urged the public to remain calm as the Force would provide timely updates and make the outcome of the investigation public.

