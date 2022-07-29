RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police investigate alleged defilement of minor by officer

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has begun investigation of alleged defilement of a minor, by a police inspector attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Nansel said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adesina Soyemi, ordered the arrest of the suspect, following a petition received by the ‘B’ Division, Lafia, on July 18.

The PPRO said the petitioner accused the police officer of being in the habit of defiling under-aged girls within his living quarters.

“Upon the receipt of the complaints, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adesina Soyemi, ordered the arrest of the suspect.

“The CP also directed DCP Shettima Jauro-Mohammed in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out diligent investigation into the matter.

“Experts were invited and they obtained DNA samples as part of the investigative process,” the PPRO said.

Nansel said that the outcome of the test was being awaited to prove the veracity or otherwise of the allegation.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organisation and will not condone or cover up any act that seems to contravene the law and capable of bringing the force to disrepute.

“The public is hereby assured of a comprehensive investigation into the case as outcome of the investigation will be made public,” he added.

He further said that any erring personnel would be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the law

