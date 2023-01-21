Police intercept man with 3 human skulls in Lagos

Asiwaju was arrested after being intercepted by the policemen in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that on Monday, January 16, 2023, the policemen, who saw Asiwaju carrying a black nylon bag, demanded what was in the bag but he gave no meaningful explanation.

However, to ascertain what was in the bag, the detectives were said to have opened it and found three skulls.

Upon realizing that he had been caught, Asiwaju reportedly broke down in tears as he lamented that his life had been ruined.

In video clips making the rounds on social media, the suspect, who was dressed in a blue shirt and brown trousers, was seen covering his face in shame.

“My daddy has died; you have already spoiled me, I saw the skulls inside the gutter this morning at Ayobo side. Ha, my life has spoiled, my life has spoiled.

“I am not taking them anywhere, they are for me; they are for my personal things. I know it is an offence, please,” Asiwaju said when he was interrogated for the human skulls found in his possession.

Contacted, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin stated: “The suspect’s name is Rasaki Asiwaju, 45. The case has been transferred to the State CID, Yaba. He was arrested during a stop-and-search operation.”