The inspector, attached to the Trade Fair Complex division of the Force, slumped along Abule Ado junction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

According to a report by The Punch, Dilli had complained about not feeling too well prior to the day he died.

A source who said he knew the deceased said he complained of body weakness and was advised to take some days off in order to go to the hospital for a medical check. He, however, objected, stating that "the situation was not that serious and that he would manage until he was strong again."

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was surprised when his lifeless body was found.

Confirming the death of the inspector, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said, "The police have visited the scene and photographs of the deceased were taken by detectives."

The police spokesperson said the copse has been evacuated and deposited in the Badagry General Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

He added that the command has contacted the family of the deceased policeman and burial arrangements have been put in place.