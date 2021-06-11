RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police inspector killed as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Authors:

bayo wahab

Police operatives on duty prevented the hoodlums from setting the station ablaze.

Police inspector killed as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra. (Vanguard)
Gunmen raze home of Imo commissioner (Vanguard) Pulse Nigeria

A group of gunmen have attacked another police station in Anambra state killing a police inspector.

Recommended articles

The gunmen numbering about 15 attacked Ojoto Police Station in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the State on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

According to Punch, police operatives on duty repelled the hoodlums, thereby preventing them from setting the station ablaze.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said “The hoodlums zoomed off when our men (police) fought back and warded them off. They came in three Sienna vehicles.”

When contacted for his reaction to the attack, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he would not speak on the matter until after visiting the place.

“I’m planning to visit the area. I will not respond until after visiting the place.” he said.

In recent times, there have been series of attacks on police station in Anambra and Imo state.

In March gunmen attacked four police stations in one week, killing six policemen, four naval officers, two prison warders, and also carted away some arms and ammunition during the attacks.

In May, Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North of the state.

Also in May, a group of bandits attacked B Division of the Nigeria Police Divisional Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security is paramount in attracting foreign investors – Buhari

Again, US condemns Twitter ban, asks FG to respect citizens’ rights

Gov Okowa tells FG to redirect fuel subsidy funds to healthcare and education

Buhari asks IGP to go after those attacking police stations, says shoot-on-sight order still in place

Nigerian Army gets new spokesperson

Minister says 46 million Nigerians lack access to toilet

Gov Ayade’s aide moves to APC with over 1,000 supporters

Femi Adesina urges media to save Nigeria from catastrophe

90% primary 6 pupils in Niger public schools cannot read, write