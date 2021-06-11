Police inspector killed as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

The gunmen numbering about 15 attacked Ojoto Police Station in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the State on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

According to Punch, police operatives on duty repelled the hoodlums, thereby preventing them from setting the station ablaze.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said “The hoodlums zoomed off when our men (police) fought back and warded them off. They came in three Sienna vehicles.”

When contacted for his reaction to the attack, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he would not speak on the matter until after visiting the place.

“I’m planning to visit the area. I will not respond until after visiting the place.” he said.

In recent times, there have been series of attacks on police station in Anambra and Imo state.

In March gunmen attacked four police stations in one week, killing six policemen, four naval officers, two prison warders, and also carted away some arms and ammunition during the attacks.

In May, Police in Anambra have confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North of the state.