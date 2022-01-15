Police inspector killed as gunmen attack another Imo police division

The gunmen, who came in a vehicle attacked the Mgbidi Divisional Police Headquarters on the night of Friday, January 14, 2022.

The attack reportedly caused panic in the area as police operatives engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.

An anonymous source, who spoke to Punch about the incident said, “One police Inspector was killed during the attack. The hoodlums arrived around 9pm on Friday. They were met stiff opposition by policemen who engaged them in a shootout. Unfortunately, a police officer died.”

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam also confirmed the incident saying the attackers were repelled by officers on duty.

He added that one inspector was killed while another sustained minor injury during the shootout.

Abattam said, “On 14th January, 2022 at about 20:45 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums is ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.

“However, in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.