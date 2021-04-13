The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has lost one Inspector Ambi John, attached to Operation Puff Adder, during a gun battle with suspected kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said a joint team of operatives from the Command and Operation Puff Adder in response to a distress call, had engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a gun battle.

Yusuf said that the late officer, after sustaining gunshot injuries during the operation, was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

She said that the operatives had repelled multiple attacks by the suspected kidnappers in the wee hours of Tuesday along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis of the territory.

The PPRO said the Command had launched a strategic operation to rescue four persons abducted from Dankusa by the hoodlums who escaped into the forest bordering the FCT and Niger.

According to her, operatives from the Command's Anti-Kidnapping Squad have, however, made some arrests in connection with the abduction.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, had commiserated with the family of the officer who paid the supreme price in the service to the nation.

Yusuf pledged the commitment of the CP to ensure the security of lives and property within the FCT.

She, therefore, implored residents of the FCT to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

She said the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.