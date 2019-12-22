A Police Inspector at Dutse Alhaji Division in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has reportedly committed suicide after shooting a corporal dead on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

According to TheNation, a Deputy Superintendent of Police was injured in the shooting incident.

The deputy Police Public Relations in the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam said after shooting his colleagues, the police officer, whose name was disclosed proceeded to commit suicide.

The command’s spokesperson said, “The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutse Alhaji Division on 21st December, 2019 at about 0430hrs involving the murder of a Police Corporal by an Inspector of Police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.”

While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has reportedly ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

Reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the festive period, the command advised residents to remain calm.