The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, revealed on Aug. 15, 2019 that was re-issued on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Port Harcourt.

Nnamdi said that Frank Ekpo who speaks Ekoi and English Languages fluently, is fair in complexion and 5 to 6 ft tall.

He said that he was wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy and Advance Fee Fraud pending at Chief Magistrates Court 9 Port Harcourt in Case No. PMC/1045C/2018.

“The sitting Magistrate on the August 20, 2019 issued Bench Warrant against him, with an Order to arrest and bring him to court without further delay.

“In the light of the above, the command wishes to appeal to the general public or any person with useful information that can lead to his arrest to report to the nearest Police Station.

“Or, call the following security numbers: 08032003514, 08028915462 and 08182157778,” he said.

The Police PPRO said that handsome reward is waiting anyone with reasonable information that would lead to his arrest.