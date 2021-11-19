DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday.
Police arrest scores of suspected cultists during special operation in Ogun
The Police Command in Ogun has arrested some suspected cultists during a special operation to checkmate the violent activities of cultists in the state.
Oyeyemi explained that the suspected cult members were arrested following bloody clashes between members of some cult groups that had been terrorising different parts of the state in recent time.
The PPRO stated that the rivalry between members of Aye and Eiye cult groups had left no fewer than four persons dead in Abeokuta and Itori area of the state.
Following the disturbance, he said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) Lanre Bankole had ordered massive manhunt for members of either of the groups.
Oyeyemi said that all the command’s tactical teams participated in the special operations to flush out the hoodlums.
“In the course of the operation, some suspected cultists were arrested.
“Three locally made guns were recovered from them and they have confessed to be members of Aye and Eiye confraternity,” he said.
The command’s spokesman said that the CP had ordered that the operation should continue until all the hoodlums terrorising the state were flushed out.
He also appealed to parents to call their children and wards to order, saying anyone caught fomenting trouble under any guise would be decisively dealt with.
