Police in Lagos confirm knock down of 12-year old girl

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Monday at about 6.40 p.m., along Olubunmi Junction by Mashalashi Street, Iwaya Area.

He said the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. BDG 839 FS, driven by 43-year-old Kunle Ogungbeje, who alleged that he lost control of his vehicle on motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result, the pedestrian sustained head injury, while on the way to hospital, she gave up.

“Traffic police officers visited the scene and took photographs, while the victim has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.

“Also the vehicle that was involved in the accident was moved to the Office of the V.I.O for inspection.