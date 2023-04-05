The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police in Lagos confirm knock down of 12-year old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. BDG 839 FS.

Nigeria Police badge
Nigeria Police badge

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Monday at about 6.40 p.m., along Olubunmi Junction by Mashalashi Street, Iwaya Area.

He said the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. BDG 839 FS, driven by 43-year-old Kunle Ogungbeje, who alleged that he lost control of his vehicle on motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result, the pedestrian sustained head injury, while on the way to hospital, she gave up.

“Traffic police officers visited the scene and took photographs, while the victim has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.

“Also the vehicle that was involved in the accident was moved to the Office of the V.I.O for inspection.

“Investigation is still in progress,” he explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 lawmakers will return to 7th Nasarawa State Assembly

10 lawmakers will return to 7th Nasarawa State Assembly

World Bank hints partnership with NYSC

World Bank hints partnership with NYSC

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

2023 elections, least violent in Nigerian history – FG

2023 elections, least violent in Nigerian history – FG

Keyamo criticises NLC over fuel subsidy removal stance

Keyamo criticises NLC over fuel subsidy removal stance

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

25 teenage pregnancies recorded every month in Kpone-Katamanso

15 students of St. Mary’s Girls SHS are currently pregnant, headmistress cry

7 Ghanaian men severely injured after bloody machete fight at wake-keeping over woman

7 Ghanaian men injured after serious machete fight over woman at wake-keep

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja