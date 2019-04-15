Busari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the husband and wife were kidnapped along Itakpe-Adogo road in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the couple, their son, 7, and twin daughters, 4, were travelling to Edo in their Jeep when they ran into the kidnappers on Sunday afternoon.

The police commissioner said that the abductors forced the vehicle to stop by shooting at the tyres before ordering the occupants to come down.

According to him, the kidnappers later led the man and his wife into the nearby bush and left the three children stranded by the road side.

He said that policemen deployed to the scene discovered that one of the twins was hit by a bullet fired by the kidnappers.

The police commissioner said that the girl had been taken to hospital for treatment while the remaining two children and the vehicle were in police custody.

He promised that the men of “Operation Puff Adder” recently deployed to the state were already on trail of the kidnappers, giving assurance that the couple would be rescued soon.