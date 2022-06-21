RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police in Edo kill suspected kidnapper along Benin-Lagos expressway

Police command in Edo said it killed a suspected kidnapper on Monday in Benin in a gun duel along the Benin-Lagos Expressway by Utekon community.

The command’s Public Relations officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.

Nwabuzor “On 20/06/2022 at about 04 00Hrs, the Operatives Of Egba Police Divisional Headquarters, Benin city, while acting on a distressed call that a gang of kidnappers/armed robbers blocked the Benin- Lagos Expressway By Utekon Community, Benin, immediately swung into action and moved to the scene and on sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged the Police on a gun duel.

“And in the process the Police Operatives neutralised one of the kidnappers while the rest gang members escaped with their guns.”

The police Spokesman, however, said that a combined bush combing operation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.

