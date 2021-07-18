Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal

CNN reports that the cocaine was found inside two shipping containers from South America that arrived at the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

X-ray scans and police sniffer dogs detected that there were drugs in some of the bags in the container.

Pulse Ghana

Upon further checks, 2,000 bags of charcoal were retrieved, some of which the cocaine was hidden in.

A statement from the Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) confirmed the presence of cocaine but said it will take time to extract the drugs from the charcoal.

"It will take a number of days and perhaps longer for FSI to extract the cocaine from the product within which it is concealed.”

Meanwhile, the Police said the full shipment of cocaine found has a street value of around $41.5 million.

The Commissioner of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, John O'Driscoll, empasised the need for international collaboration to clamp down on drug smuggling.