Police hunt for church's stray dogs that bit passerby to d*ath

The dogs were said to have gone missing after hitting a passerby, Hashiru Isah, to death outside the church premises.

It was gathered that Isah was on his way home in the late hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, when the unguarded dogs strayed onto the street l, where they attacked him.

Isah, who sustained injuries on different parts of his body during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Orile Agege General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The bereaved family of the victim, according to a source, immediately retrieved the corpse of the deceased for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The attack happened in the night. The dogs strayed onto the streets and bit him to death. The dogs are still missing; someone took them away. The victim’s family members are Hausa; they were not interested in police investigation and went ahead to bury his corpse,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said efforts were ongoing to locate the dogs.

His words: “The case file is still open; we haven’t closed it. But we can’t proceed with any investigation now because the deceased’s family has declined to assist with any investigation.

“The corpse of the deceased was released on compassionate grounds. We have also tried to verify things as we keep all options open. The exact circumstances have yet to be established because this recently happened.

“Findings are still being made. But indications showed that the dogs strayed onto the street and attacked a passerby. The passerby was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“The general overseer of the church was not around; only one caretaker was at home taking care of the dogs and he has made a statement as we await the arrival of the owner of the premises and the dogs. We are still trying to locate the dogs.”