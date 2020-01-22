Police in Bududa District of Eastern Uganda is on a manhunt for a 10-year-old pupil who reportedly stabbed his 16-year-old colleague for allegedly attempting to snatch his 11-year-old girlfriend.

Reports say the delinquent youngster who fled together with his father is a pupil of Buwali Primary School in Bududa District, Eastern Region, Uganda, and resident of Bunamub.

He allegedly stabbed the deceased identified as Sam Watsosi with a knife around his navel.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but could not survive the assault.

The Police lead by the District Police Commander (DPC) Mr Jaffar Magyezi has issued out a statement publicly declaring the killer wanted by the Police. He said, ” We are hunting for the pupil, who is currently on the run with his father following the death of his colleague”.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.

Reports say police have been trying to ensure calm in the community as tension is said to be high among stunned residents.