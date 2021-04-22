RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police hunt for driver who broke bottle on traffic officer's head

The suspect is alleged to have fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

The suspect assaulted ASP Daudu Ajayi after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident

The Lagos State Police Command is on the hunt for a motorist who assaulted a traffic officer in a video clip that has been shared on social media.

The video showed the suspect smashing a bottle on the head of an officer who refused to leave his truck, with many bystanders watching their standoff.

Lagos Command spokesperson, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, in a statement on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, identified the officer as ASP Daudu Ajayi, attached to Abattoir Division.

He revealed that the attacker was a driver who had fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left a motorcycle rider seriously injured.

ASP Ajayi subsequently chased the suspect and cornered him at Pipeline Area Oko-Oba, Lagos where he attacked the officer with the bottle.

"The officer sustained varying degree of injuries," he said.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an investigation into the incident, starting with the arrest of the driver and his accomplices.

The Police boss warned members of the public to desist from attacking security agents in the state, promising that culprits will bear the full weight of the law.

