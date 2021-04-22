Police hunt for driver who broke bottle on traffic officer's head

The video showed the suspect smashing a bottle on the head of an officer who refused to leave his truck, with many bystanders watching their standoff.

Lagos Command spokesperson, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, in a statement on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, identified the officer as ASP Daudu Ajayi, attached to Abattoir Division.

He revealed that the attacker was a driver who had fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left a motorcycle rider seriously injured.

ASP Ajayi subsequently chased the suspect and cornered him at Pipeline Area Oko-Oba, Lagos where he attacked the officer with the bottle.

"The officer sustained varying degree of injuries," he said.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an investigation into the incident, starting with the arrest of the driver and his accomplices.