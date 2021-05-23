RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police foil gunmen attack on motorists in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police chased the gunmen back to the bushes and an intensive manhunt is ongoing.

Nigerian Police officers.

The Osun Police Command on Sunday said it foiled an attempted robbery and kidnapping, of motorists along Akure/Ilesa road, Iwarajta, by some suspected gunmen.

SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the disclosure on Sunday in Osogbo.

According to Opalola, suspected gunmen, at about 6pm, on Saturday, came out of the bushes along Akure/Ilesha Road, stopping vehicles in an attempt to rob and kidnap their occupants.

"But the quick intervention of the Police, JTF and other local security outfits, prevented the gunmen from carrying out their nefarious activities."

She said the police chased the gunmen back to the bushes and an intensive manhunt is ongoing to ensure that the gunmen are arrested.

