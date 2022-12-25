ADVERTISEMENT
Police foil bank robbery in Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Cross River said it foiled a robbery attack in one of the old-generation banks in the state capital city on Friday.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
He said the suspects were Joshua Samuel, 22; Innocent Edom, 20; Samuel Okon, 28; and Mohammed Salisu, 29.

The Commissioner, however, noted that five of the suspected bank robbers were still at large.

He also said that the nine-member robbery gang that had been terrorising the city, was smashed by the command.

”Based on credible intelligence, the Supol in charge of EPZ (Export Processing Zone) mobilised a tactical team and stormed the bank, apprehending four out of the nine suspects.

”The four arrested suspects were the ones carrying out espionage (surveillance) for the remaining five armed men outside waiting to strike.

”During the preliminary inquiry, the suspects confessed to have been on an espionage mission with the intent to alert other gang members on when to strike and rob the bank,” he said.

He assured that the fleeing suspects would be apprehended soon by the command.

Balabare further warned criminals, who were bent on causing havoc, to either leave the town or stay law abiding as they would be ruthlessly dealt with.

”All the commanders of our tactical teams, DPOs are on red alert to deal decisively with criminal elements in any part of the state, within the ambit of the law and in the most professional manner.

”My officers and men have stepped up policing holistically across the length and breadth of the state.

”In achieving this task, the command has carried out massive deployment of personnel and tools in critical infrastructure, recreational centres and directed aggressive vehicular/foot patrols before, during, and after the festive season,” he said.

Similarly, the Command also warned potential dealers and users of fireworks to desist from the illegal business venture.

The CP appealed to guardians and parents to caution their wards to desist from patronising fireworks sellers.

