Police find missing Ameerah, debunk kidnapping of 17 others

It can be recalled that the young girl made headlines after she tweeted that she had been kidnapped alongside 17 others in Abuja.

However, in a statement by ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, the FCT command said Ameerah is currently in its custody.

The Police also debunked reports that 17 other persons were kidnapped by armed men in police uniforms.

The statement read; “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.”

“While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.